10,822 Shares in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth $56,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth $182,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth $402,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in I-Mab by 52.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth $579,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMAB shares. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 0.71. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.70.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.