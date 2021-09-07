$107.30 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will report sales of $107.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $109.50 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $84.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $412.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $419.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $439.66 million, with estimates ranging from $405.89 million to $457.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%.

Several analysts have commented on TBK shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBK traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.31. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

