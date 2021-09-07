-$1.60 EPS Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to announce earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.85) and the highest is ($1.44). Teekay Tankers posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,877.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teekay Tankers.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $51.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.52 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,072,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 73,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after buying an additional 131,480 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 147,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 140,656.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after buying an additional 1,239,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 177,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.72. 388,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,641. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.