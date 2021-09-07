-$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will post ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Protara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($3.00). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.14).

Several research firms recently weighed in on TARA. Bank of America assumed coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In related news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo purchased 9,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $95,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 689,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 379,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,801,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,288,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $88.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

