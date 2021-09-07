$1.03 EPS Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Travel + Leisure posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%.

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,707,000. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,009,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

TNL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.01. 7,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

