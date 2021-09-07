$0.83 EPS Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. II-VI posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $588,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,817,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $2,183,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in II-VI by 242.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 775.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 32.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 834,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,226. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

