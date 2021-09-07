$0.50 EPS Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Capstar Financial reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSTR shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.13 per share, for a total transaction of $203,693.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,640 shares of company stock valued at $414,093 in the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,014. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $476.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $23.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

