-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Novan posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Novan had a negative return on equity of 274.05% and a negative net margin of 759.49%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Novan in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 4,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. Novan has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

