$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.18. Kingstone Companies posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 214.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of KINS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,301. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -533.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

