-$0.25 EPS Expected for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). Beyond Air reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XAIR. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of XAIR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.78. 10,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,979. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $258.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -0.52. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

In related news, Director Robert Carey purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Air by 639.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 233,922 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 323.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 138,903 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

