$0.24 EPS Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. El Pollo Loco reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOCO shares. TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

LOCO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. 270,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.21 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $230,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,054.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

