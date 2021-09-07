$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. STAAR Surgical reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $334,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,851 shares of company stock worth $47,327,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded up $6.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.68. The stock had a trading volume of 413,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,334. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.67 and a beta of 0.94. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.49.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

