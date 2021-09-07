$0.13 EPS Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.24. Acushnet posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 48.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.02. 1,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,172. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.81. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

