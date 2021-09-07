$0.11 EPS Expected for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. ICL Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,953,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ICL Group by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,239,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after buying an additional 2,021,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $7.13 on Friday. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

