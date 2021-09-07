$0.10 EPS Expected for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. Del Taco Restaurants posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TACO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Del Taco Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TACO. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 964,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 588,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 268,434 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth $2,511,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TACO opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $312.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

