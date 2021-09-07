-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Conifer posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 million. Conifer had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of CNFR opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Conifer has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 104,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.08% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

