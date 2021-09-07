-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). BioLife Solutions posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

BLFS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,175. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $27,568.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,314 shares of company stock valued at $10,210,243 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

