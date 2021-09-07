$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Liberty Braves Group.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on BATRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of BATRK stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,583. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 89,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,384,000 after acquiring an additional 225,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

