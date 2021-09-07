$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,637 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,696,000 after purchasing an additional 970,863 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,004,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,513,000 after purchasing an additional 204,709 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 12.2% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,843,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,139,000 after purchasing an additional 111,530 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -153.49%.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

