Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $183.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 773,343 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 927,494 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 962,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 241,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 179,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 366,074 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.