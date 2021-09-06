Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $183.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 773,343 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 927,494 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 962,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 241,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 179,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 366,074 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

