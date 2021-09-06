Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Position Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,577 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $18,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $57.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.24.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

