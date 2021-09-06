Zilliqa Price Up 18.5% Over Last Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $190.53 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,988,883,214 coins and its circulating supply is 11,697,416,061 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

