Zenfuse Price Hits $0.0779 on Top Exchanges (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and $47,563.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00063954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00121458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.91 or 0.00802418 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00046801 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,979,473 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

