ZB Token Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000625 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZB Token has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. ZB Token has a market cap of $149.77 million and $3.78 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00063954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00121458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.91 or 0.00802418 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00046801 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.