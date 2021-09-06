Zacks Investment Research Upgrades STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) to Buy

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

STAG stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,273,000 after buying an additional 775,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,539,000 after buying an additional 754,573 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after buying an additional 1,422,224 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,446,000 after buying an additional 1,929,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,102,000 after buying an additional 162,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

