Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) to Buy

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Get Arko alerts:

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

ARKO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 37,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 0.15.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Arko will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Arko by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Arko by 24,639.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Arko during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.