Zacks Investment Research Lowers iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMBI. B. Riley assumed coverage on iMedia Brands in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $99.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 37.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at about $6,290,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at about $788,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at about $4,650,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 115.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

