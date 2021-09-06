Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KOF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

KOF stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,497,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $4,076,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.