Zacks Investment Research Lowers Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYAD opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a market cap of $69.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.41. Celyad Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 1.04% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

