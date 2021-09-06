Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

