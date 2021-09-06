Zacks Investment Research Downgrades W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) to Hold

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

WPC stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after buying an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,131,000 after buying an additional 225,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,731,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

