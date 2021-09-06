Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

RGCO opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $206.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of -0.49. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RGC Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

