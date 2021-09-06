Zacks: Brokerages Expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.

NYSE:TDS opened at $20.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.16. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.