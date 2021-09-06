Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will post $220.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.58 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $231.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $890.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $885.77 million to $896.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $954.18 million, with estimates ranging from $942.50 million to $965.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

RBBN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. 14,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $970.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.09. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

