Zacks: Brokerages Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,106. The company has a market capitalization of $336.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.19. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

