Zacks: Brokerages Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). iHeartMedia reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 163.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iHeartMedia.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 14,668.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,070 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 396,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,929. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.28.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.