Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will announce sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 billion and the highest is $3.28 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $11.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $11.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.58 billion to $12.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

HRL opened at $42.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.15. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,651,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,829,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,292,000 after acquiring an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

