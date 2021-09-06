Zacks: Brokerages Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.71 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will announce sales of $40.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.40 million and the lowest is $39.43 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $32.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $153.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.81 million to $155.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $210.89 million, with estimates ranging from $203.88 million to $219.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $1,680,443.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 429,693 shares of company stock worth $51,461,045. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSHD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.56. 56,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 415.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.62. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.