Zacks: Brokerages Expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19. AGCO posted earnings per share of $2.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $9.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $11.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion.

AGCO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.03. 314,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.53. AGCO has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AGCO by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,711,000 after buying an additional 90,916 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of AGCO by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in AGCO by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 62,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AGCO by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 160,410 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

