Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. Vonage posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vonage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Vonage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vonage by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VG opened at $14.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.20, a PEG ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vonage has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.72.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.