Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Orion Group posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $145.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.95 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 95,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,666. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

