Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.95 Million

Brokerages expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to announce $96.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.50 million to $97.40 million. Lantheus reported sales of $88.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $395.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.60 million to $398.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $478.95 million, with estimates ranging from $477.90 million to $480.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

LNTH opened at $27.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -66.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $28.74.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after buying an additional 110,116 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lantheus by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Lantheus by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

