Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Million

Analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to post $2.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 million and the lowest is $2.22 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year sales of $9.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 million to $9.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.98 million, with estimates ranging from $16.84 million to $17.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 141.52% and a negative net margin of 203.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth $658,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth $1,121,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 75.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

INTZ traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,916. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $78.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.97. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

