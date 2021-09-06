Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.99 Million

Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will post $397.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $451.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $328.67 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $316.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

