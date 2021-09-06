Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. GMS posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. GMS’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

GMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 15,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,074,000 after purchasing an additional 857,486 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after buying an additional 581,851 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $23,750,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,001,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 431,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.25. 328,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,405. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

