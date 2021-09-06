Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.15. Exelixis posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,200 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,980 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,928 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2,679.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 67.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,419,000 after acquiring an additional 954,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

EXEL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,601,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,369. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.