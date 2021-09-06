Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to Post $11.76 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to report $11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.49 to $12.02. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $13.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $51.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $50.88 to $52.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $38.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.21 to $40.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $670.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $516.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.24. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $671.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,850 shares of company stock worth $53,765,418 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

