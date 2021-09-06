Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.06. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 104,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80.

In related news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $2,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,692,000 after purchasing an additional 316,478 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 139,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 83,740.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

