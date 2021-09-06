Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will announce sales of $35.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.86 billion and the lowest is $35.01 billion. Anthem reported sales of $30.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $137.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.77 billion to $138.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $150.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $145.24 billion to $152.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

Anthem stock opened at $378.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 104.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 218,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 338.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

