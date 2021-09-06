Zacks: Analysts Expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.31). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $2.93 on Monday. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43. The stock has a market cap of $367.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 154,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 990,277 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 849,717 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $12,845,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

